We’ll be starting the work week off not quite as warm, but warm enough, with partly cloudy skies and some light winds. This mid afternoon it will be a bit on the wetter side with widespread rain showers that will continue throughout the remainder of the week. Today’s high temperatures will be in the lower 90s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland,in the upper 80s for Riverton, in the mid-80s for Lander and Jeffrey City and around 80 for Dubois.