It will be another warm day for the Cowboy State. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms today, accompanied by strong, gusty winds. There is a slight chance for severe storms today. Friday will see the start of much warmer temperatures. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 80s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the mid 80s for Jeffrey City and Lander and the upper 70s for Dubois.