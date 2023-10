The above-average warmth continues across the Cowboy State today. Winds will be breezy at times, with gusts around 20 mph. Clouds increase throughout the day as scattered showers move into far western parts of the state this afternoon. Today’s highs in the mid-to-upper 70s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the low-to-mid 70s for Lander Riverton and Jeffrey City and the low 60s for Dubois and South Pass City.