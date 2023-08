More rain and continued cooler than average temperatures this afternoon. Today’s expected high temperatures will reach 80 degress at Shoshoni and Thermopolis, the upper 70s at Riverton and Worland, the low 70s at Lander and Jeffrey City and the mid 60s at Dubois. Expected precipitation todayincludes one half to one inch at Dubois, a quarter to a half inch in Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland, and lesser amounts elsewhere.