Construction Activity in Riverton on an Uptick

The uptick of construction projects in Riverton is becoming very visible on both ends of Federal Boulevard. At South Federal and East Monroe, a new Dollar General store is under construction with opening slated for late November or early December. On North Federal just north of the Burger King, foundation work is underway for a new Haskell Furniture store. Also on North Federal, across the highway from the Hampton Inn, preparations are underway for the start of construction for the Riverton Medical District’s new hospital. And on the west side of town, the Central Wyoming College Rustler Ag and Equine facility, situated on 23 acres on the north side of campus, a grand opening is set for Saturday, August 26th.

“These projects are a real testament to the growth of Riverton in a positive manner,” said Community Development Director Michael Miller at City Hall. In addition to those big projects, Miller said there are quite a few roofing jobs underway now in residential areas following the big wind and hail storms earlier this month. At the county fairgrounds where a new parking lot was constructed earlier this spring, the new asphalt was receiving a chip coat on Monday to help preserve the pavement.