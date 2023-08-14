Monday, August 14, 2023
The foundation and floor for the new Dollar General store has been laid at South Federal and East Monroe. Ernie Over photo

Construction Activity in Riverton on an Uptick

The uptick of construction projects in Riverton is becoming very visible on both ends of Federal Boulevard. At South Federal and East Monroe, a new Dollar General store is under construction with opening slated for late November or early December. On North Federal just north of the Burger King, foundation work is underway for a new Haskell Furniture store. Also on North Federal, across the highway from the Hampton Inn, preparations are underway for the start of construction for the Riverton Medical District’s new hospital. And on the west side of  town, the Central Wyoming College Rustler Ag and Equine facility, situated on 23 acres on the north side of campus, a grand opening is set for Saturday, August 26th. 

“These projects are a real testament to the growth of Riverton in a positive manner,” said Community Development Director Michael Miller at City Hall.    In addition to those big projects, Miller said there are quite a few roofing jobs underway now in residential areas following the big wind and hail storms earlier this month.  At the county fairgrounds where a new parking lot was constructed earlier this spring, the new asphalt was receiving a chip coat on Monday to help  preserve the pavement.

Foundations for the new Haskell Furniture Store on North Federal north of the Burger King are being prepared by Yeates Construction.  Ernie Over photo
A chip coat seal was being applied to the new parking lot asphalt at the Fremont County Fairgrounds on Monday. Ernie Over photo

 

 