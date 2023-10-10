Conference Championships come to Fremont County

UPDATE: Riverton’s 3A West Conference Championships have been moved to Wednesday, October 11 due to possible rain on Thursday

ETHETE/RIVERTON – The fall sports season is slowly but surely coming to an end, but there is still some long-distance running to be done. This upcoming weekend will feature some of the best, and last, legs of the season as the conference championships take place all across Wyoming.

Two of those meets, the 3A West and 2A West, will be happening within the boundaries of Fremont County and will showcase some of the best talent from schools like Riverton, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, Fort Washakie, Thermopolis and Lander.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers of Lander along with the Wolverines and Lady Wolverines of Riverton will race against the likes of other 3A West powerhouses at the home of Riverton’s meets at the 1838 Rendezvous site. Schools including Cody, Evanston, Green River, Lyman, Mountain View and Powell will all be running around the flat, yet uneven, ground that hosts one of the coolest and more fun events in Riverton every year.

Kaden Chatfield has been putting in some seriously strong times during his time at Riverton High School (photo by Carl Cote)

Last year’s 3A West Conference Championships took place at the home of Lander’s meets, the Lander Golf Course, and saw Riverton’s Kaden Chatfield (16:59.9) take second place behind Mountain View senior Owen Burnett (16:36.07). Without Burnett, and Green River’s Nathan Stevenson (17:26.63) who finished fourth, could Chatfield (above) take the top spot on his home course?

One of the fastest and more notable names who could compete with him is Lander’s Diego Lobatos, who has been on fire this season and already finished fifth at the 1838 Rendezvous site in early September. Lobatos also finished first at the Chiefs Nation Invitational at Ethete in mid-September with a time of 17:17.19 before setting his new personal best (16:40.82) in Powell last week.

Ameya Eddy is one of the favorites to take the top spot like she did at state and regionals last season (photo by Carl Cote)

On the girls’ side of the 3A West, Lander’s Ameya Eddy (above) will be looking to repeat as the champion after finishing 20 seconds ahead of second place last season. Eddy followed that up with a huge victory in Ethete to become the Class 3A State Champion just a week later.

Speaking of Ethete, what has been the home of the past two Wyoming State Cross Country Championships will host the Five Rivers Conference Championships just a few hours after the races end in Riverton. The Five Rivers Meet, known also as the 2A West Conference Championships, was held in Lovell last season and saw three Rocky Mountain High School boys on top with then-sophomore Howard McNiven (17:08.48) finishing in first while then-senior Nehemiah Divers (18:35.11) took fourth for St. Stephens High School.

One favorite to come out on top for the varsity boys this season is Wyoming Indian’s Colton SunRhodes (below), who took fifth as a freshman last season with a time of 18:44.42.

Wyoming Indian freshman Colton SunRhodes made his way to the second half of the course in the boys 2A race in Ethete (photo by Carl Cote)

As for the girls of the 2A West, last season’s top two finishers both graduated – Thermopolis’ Ruth Johnson (21:02.78) and Lovell’s Anessa Luna (22:08.48), leaving the door open for someone else to take the title this season. Last year’s third-place finisher, Wind River’s Faye Hellyer (22:59.87), has been working hard to get back to the tip-top shape she ended the season at and her coach believes she has what it takes to get that first-place finish in Ethete on Thursday.

Hellyer’s teammate Cora Remacle (23:59.68) finished fifth this season and could also be a name to watch as they traverse the hilly, grassy landscape outside Wyoming Indian High School. But, with the Conference Championships taking place on her home course, Wyoming Indian’s senior superstar Roberta Whiteplume might be a sneaky pick to take home the first-place trophy, especially after finishing in the top eight last year in Lovell.

The two races in Fremont County are the only cross country Conference Championships to take place on Thursday, with the 3A West races beginning at 1 p.m. and the Five Rivers beginning at 4 p.m. After that the 2A East, 3A East, and 4A Conference Championships all take place Friday in Newcastle, Buffalo, Gillette and Jackson.

Be sure to head out to the Rendezvous site and Ethete a little early for good seats on Thursday and cheer on local runners as they attempt to bring pride and glory back to their schools.

BY: Shawn O’Brate