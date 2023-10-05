Community College Tuition Will Not Be Increased

Sheridan, Wy – The Wyoming Community College Commission meeting today voted to keep the tuition as it currently stand s for the state’s eight community colleges. The Commission agreed with a recommendation from the Commission’s Executive Committee, discussed on Wednesday’s work session, to hold the tuition at the current rate.

Tuition Rate (Approved Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023)

The current tuition rate is $105 per credit hour for in-state students, $158 per credit hour for Western Undergraduate Exchange (and Nebraska) students, and $315 per credit hour for out-of-state and international students effective for the start of the fall semester 2024..

The Wyoming Constitution is written to provide a tuition for the state’s students, “that is nearly as free as possible.” The last tuition increase came in 2017 to the present $105 per credit hour for a resident student.

The tuition issue comes up by statute every two years. The executive director of the Commission, Dr. Sandy Caldwell, said changing tuition this year “seems counter productive.”

The vote to hold the line on the tuition rate was unanimous.

In other actions at Thursday’s meeting:

• Two new programs at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne were approved, an IT Fundamentals Credit Diploma and a Practical Nursing Credit Diploma.

• A Modification to Sheridan College’s Athletic Coaching Certificate was presented for information only, having earlier been approved.

• Laramie County Community College’s proposal for a Wyoming’s Works non-credit new program was approved for Telehealth Coordinator Training

Good News

• NASA selected Casper College and Natrona County School District #1 to participate in the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project for an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Central Wyoming College is also a participant in this activity. CWC reported a successful trial launch of the High Altitude Balloon (project) with Casper College earlier this fall.

• Eastern Wyoming College is celebrating their 75th anniversary with a number of events planned throughout the school year. Two bands on campus events have been held featuring music, food trucks, and games. More events are planned on both the Torrington and Douglas campuses.

• All faculty and staff are officially Gillette College employees as the transition from the Northern Wyoming Community College District continues.

•With WIP funding support Laramie County Community College will launch a Practical Nursing Program to provide access to training and educational opportunities across the state of Wyoming, with a specific ffocus on rural areas. The PN program is designed for those with CAN experience wanting to expand their skills and knowledge of patient care. The program is offered in a hybrid/online schedule alongside clinical experiences. The program can be completed at a distance with short on-campus residencies.•

• Sheridan, Wy – The Wyoming Community College Commission meeting today voted to keep the tuition as it currently stand s for the state’s eight community colleges. The Commission agreed with a recommendation from the Commission’s Executive Committee, discussed on Wednesday’s work session, to hold the tuition at the current rate.

Tuition Rate (Approved Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023)

The current tuition rate is $105 per credit hour for in-state students, $158 per credit hour for Western Undergraduate Exchange (and Nebraska) students, and $315 per credit hour for out-of-state and international students effective for the start of the fall semester 2024..

The Wyoming Constitution is written to provide a tuition for the state’s students, “that is nearly as free as possible.” The last tuition increase came in 2017 to the present $105 per credit hour for a resident student.

The tuition issue comes up by statute every two years. The executive director of the Commission, Dr. Sandy Caldwell, said changing tuition this year “seems counter productive.”

The vote to hold the line on the tuition rate was unanimous.

In other actions at Thursday’s meeting:

• Two new programs at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne were approved, an IT Fundamentals Credit Diploma and a Practical Nursing Credit Diploma.

• A Modification to Sheridan College’s Athletic Coaching Certificate was presented for information only, having earlier been approved.

• Laramie County Community College’s proposal for a Wyoming’s Works non-credit new program was approved for Telehealth Coordinator Training

Good News

• NASA selected Casper College and Natrona County School District #1 to participate in the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project for an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

• Central Wyoming College is also a participant in NASA Ballooning Project. CWC reported a successful trial launch of the High Altitude Balloon earlier this fall.

• Eastern Wyoming College is celebrating their 75th anniversary with a number of events planned throughout the school year. Two bands on campus events have been held featuring music, food trucks, and games. More events are planned on both the Torrington and Douglas campuses.

• All faculty and staff are officially Gillette College employees as the transition from the Northern Wyoming Community College District continues.

•With WIP funding support Laramie County Community College will launch a Practical Nursing Program to provide access to training and educational opportunities across the state of Wyoming, with a specific ffocus on rural areas. The PN program is designed for those with CAN experience wanting to expand their skills and knowledge of patient care. The program is offered in a hybrid/online schedule alongside clinical experiences. The program can be completed at a distance with short on-campus residencies.

• Northwest College and the Wyoming Military Department have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which grants NWC the use of the Powell Armory located approximately one mile east of the main campus. The facility is expected to serve as the new home for the Northwest College Center for Training and Development, focusing on economic and workforce programming. As part of the five-year agreement, Northwest College and Wyoming Military Department are also working together to share office •space and classrooms.

• Sheridan College will commemorate the anniversary of its 1948 founding with a semester of activities and events. The activities honor the institution’s beginnings as the Northeast Wyoming Agriculture Junior College, and its evolution into Sheridan College, a comprehensive community college offering over 50 areas of study.

• Western’s partner, Sweetwater County BOCES, has recently increased its mill levy and now includes scholarship opportunities for adult learners, returning adults and non-degree seeking students.