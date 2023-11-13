Commissioners to hear from Sheriff, Treatment Courts

The Fremont County Commissioners meet in regular session tomorrow morning at the courthouse in Lander. Topping the agenda is the monthly report from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Treatment Courts Director Cassie Murray. Civil Deputy Attorney Nathan Maxon will present a draft fee schedule for public records requests made through the Wyoming Public Records Act and County Attorney Patrick LeBrun will have a personnel request. After a break, there will be a discussion on Fremont County Government Growth and three executive sessions for personnel matters. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and can be viewed on Zoom. See the link at Wyotoday.com.