Commissioners to hear from Library Board at Tuesday meeting

The Fremont County Commissioners tomorrow morning will receive an update from the courthouse remodel project, a proposed power route through the county will be discussed by Visionary Broadband, a budget proposal from the Wyoming Shooting Complex Representatives will be discussed and the Library Board will present its annual report and report on a commission request from last month. After a break, the Lander and Riverton Senior Citizens Center will discuss a proposition for a special district designation, a draft Board of Equalization Order will be announced there will be interviews for the county ‘s half-cent economic tax board and an executive session will be held for property acquisition. The meeting is at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the commission chambers within the courthouse in Lander.