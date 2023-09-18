Monday, September 18, 2023
Fremont County Courthouse. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Commissioners to hear from Library Board at Tuesday meeting

The Fremont County Commissioners tomorrow morning will receive an update from the courthouse remodel project, a proposed power route through the county will be discussed by Visionary Broadband, a budget proposal from the Wyoming Shooting Complex Representatives will be discussed and the Library Board will present its annual report and report on a commission request from last month. After a break, the Lander and Riverton Senior Citizens Center will discuss a proposition for a special district designation, a draft Board of Equalization Order will be announced there will be interviews for the county ‘s half-cent economic tax board and an executive session will be held for property acquisition. The meeting is at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the commission chambers within the courthouse in Lander.