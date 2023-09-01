Friday, September 1, 2023
The Fremont County Commissioner meet Tuesday morning at the Courthouse in Lander. Photo via Zoom feed.

Commissioners to begin Policy Work on Board Appointments Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday will meet for their first session in September with a full agenda including the start of the budget process with a preliminary budget hearing. 

Other items on the agenda include personnel discussions with the Treatment Court and Building Maintenance,  a program update from Public Health and Fremont County Prevention, and an interview for a vacancy on the museum board. 

After a break, the board will hear from the Riverton Trails Committee, the Transportation Department and discussion on the establishment of an Ambulance AdvisoryCommittee. 

The meeting will then adjourn into a work session to discuss other projects.

After lunch, the Commission will review a draft of a formalized policy for board appointments and interviews. 

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. The public may also participate via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81667460791?pwd=aTNnR3k4WjFJd3RMUjUwOXhkR1dpQT09

Meeting ID: 816 6746 0791 Passcode: 977274 +1 253 215 8782