Commissioners to begin Policy Work on Board Appointments Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday will meet for their first session in September with a full agenda including the start of the budget process with a preliminary budget hearing.

Other items on the agenda include personnel discussions with the Treatment Court and Building Maintenance, a program update from Public Health and Fremont County Prevention, and an interview for a vacancy on the museum board.

After a break, the board will hear from the Riverton Trails Committee, the Transportation Department and discussion on the establishment of an Ambulance AdvisoryCommittee.

The meeting will then adjourn into a work session to discuss other projects.

After lunch, the Commission will review a draft of a formalized policy for board appointments and interviews.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. The public may also participate via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81667460791?pwd=aTNnR3k4WjFJd3RMUjUwOXhkR1dpQT09