Commissioners set 2024 Holiday Dates

The Fremont County Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting established the holiday dates for Fremont County Government in 2024. They are:

January 1 – New Years Day

February 19 – President’s Day

May 27 – Memorial Day

July 4 – Independence Day

September 2 – Labor Day

November 11 – Veteran’s Day

November 28 & 29 – Thanksgiving Holiday

December 24-25 – Christmas Holiday

The courthouse in Lander will be closed to the public for Primary Election Day August 20, Columbus Day October 14 and General Election Day on November 5.