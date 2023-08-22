Commissioners Refute Collusion Allegations

The Fremont County Commission spent the first half-hour of their regular meeting Tuesday morning refuting allegations of collusion in the selection of Library Board members in July. Commission Chairman Larry Allen said no laws were broken and the process was legal as determined by the county attorney’s office. Additionally, Allen indicated Commission Executive Secretary Becky Enos was improperly targeted by complaints that she colluded with others in the selection process. It was noted that Enos was doing her job and her name appeared on the top of emails solely because she forwarded requested materials, she did not generate the content in those emails.

County Clerk Julie Freese said there are no written procedures for selection of board members but that the commission is now developing such a policy. She said the charges against Enos were completely false. She reiterated that alleging Enos was in collusion with others was misleading as she merely passed along emails and thus her name was at the top of the emails.

The commissioners reported they have sent a letter to the Library Board requesting they respond to four specific questions concerning other complaints leveled at the library system. Specifically, Commissioners requested the Library Board address complaints regarding the use or rental of meeting rooms, review of a pornography complaint, review and revise communications when the board is not in session and schedule a meeting in September to report back to the Commission. “They need to fulfill their role as the governing board over the library system,” said Chairman Larry Allen.

Allen said there would be no public comment accepted on the topic as residents had an opportunity to speak at a previous meeting.

