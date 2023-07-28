Commissioners considering Ambulance Funding Options

Will Fremont County voters be asked to go to the well again? The county commissioners are struggling for ways to fund the county’s ambulance service, and thanks to the Wyoming Legislature, establishing an Emergency Medical Services District is now possible. But is that the right option here? The county could also levy mills to fund such a service. In recent years, county voters have renewed the one percent infrastructure tax for roads and utilities, and in the last election, approved a half-cent economic development tax. Would they go for another tax, or perhaps a mill levy?

With the county’s assessed valuation now just over $1-Billion, a two mill levy would raise $2-million and a four mill would bring in $4-million. But Commissioner Mike Jones asked what if the valuation slips back to $560-million, like it did several years ago. “We’d have to cut services then.”

The commissioners spent about an hour at last week’s meeting discussing the issue, and have planned more discussion for this coming Tuesday.

The problem with running an ambulance service, it was said, is that it costs money, it doesn’t make money or even break even.

“In 2016 when the county had the ambulance operation, our budget was $3.5 million. It was a Fee-for-Service operation and we billed back to Medicaid and Medicare but never covered the cost of the service. From the county we paid $650,000 on top of that so $4-4.5 million dollars total,” recalled Jones. “My guess is, total cost of the system now is probably around $5 million, we’re paying $2 million subsidy to run the service today.”

The county sought bids for the ambulance service when its contract with Guardian’s ground ambulance expired. After some anxious months of searching, the Priority Ambulance Family of companies from Knoxville and East Tennessee surfaced. A deal was struck and the company named the local service Frontier Ambulance. Fremont County subsidizes Frontier by providing the ambulance stations and the ambulances. Still, making a go of it with declining reimbursements is a struggle.

“The reimbursement rate is 67percent,” said Chairman Larry Allen. He said the council could take over the operation again, or look for a firm “like we are now paying a subsidy to. Someone needs to do the billing, either in- house or hire a firm that does that, we don’t know the cost.”

A suggestion was make to bring back a committee to look at the overall picture.

That brought up the question of the composition of the committee. Suggestions were made for one knowledgeable person from each commissioner district, or reconstitute the last committee who looked into the ambulance situation.

“Once we get a committee together to look at the operations, they can let us know if they wanted to go after a mill levy or to form a special district,” Allen said. “It would not hurt to get people together from different communities.”

That committee’s focus would be on what each of the communities would want.

“We need a broader view of this,” Jones said. “We have big issues to wrestle with.” He noted the size of the county, over 9,500 square miles, with six established municipalities and the Wind River Reservation, plus areas like South Pass, Jeffrey City, Lysite and so on. “They would also have to wrestle with the fact that this is a pay for service. We have 100 calls a year at Dubois, and we’re not even close of covering the cost there.”

County Assessor Tara Berg, who sat in on the conversation, suggested meetings be held around the county, “to share with them what we already know. There’s no forgone conclusion that a district is the right tool,” she said. “We fought for an option, we got one, and now we still have to wrestle with how to pay for it. Form a committee and come back with recommendations.”

A question was raised by Commissioner Ron Fabrizius if the hospital should be the right entity to have the service. Jones, a member of the hospital board, answered no.

“The hospital is for-profit, they would not touch it because it’s a money loser. Others have done it. Cody has hospital district. This for profit hospital doesn’t want any part of it.”

The consensus of the board was to continue discussing the idea of establishing an ad hoc committee to give them recommendations.

The County Assessor added, “It’s important to educate people. They do not know the history of ambulance service and they don’t care until they need an ambulance.”

The discussion will continue this coming Tuesday.