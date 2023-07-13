Commissioners accept low bid to fix Sheriff’s Vehicle; Approve Coroner’s X-Ray purchase request

At Tuesday’s Fremont County Commissioners meeting, approved was a low bid frosm Rodney’s Collision ad Customer Center in the amount of $8,483.23 for damages to a Sheriff’s Office pickup that collided with a deer.

In other business:

• The County Coroner’s request for grant funding for a portable X-Ray machine was approved with Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds (LATC) totaling $41,600 for machine and shipping costs.

• The Board approved an (American Rescue Plan Act) ARPA grant purchase of $399.66 from Amazon for office chairs for the Emergency Management Office.

• Resolution No 2023-16 Appropriation Resolution was approved adopting the county’s 2023-2024 Budget of $30.4-million.

• A Retail Liquor License was approved for Northern Arapaho Enterprises, D/B/A Wind River Hotel and Casino.

• The annual Death Benefit Policy was renewed for beneficiaries of a full-time employee being entitled to receive the total sum of $10,000 within 45 days after the death of the employee, and part-time employee beneficiaries receiving $5,000.