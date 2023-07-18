Commission to discuss EMS Special District to fund Ambulances

The Fremont County Commissioners will meet this morning in Lander with the monthly reports from Sheriff Ryan Lee, Public Health Nurse Manager Jeanna Steward and Public Health Preparedness Coordinator Traci Foutz, Treatment Courts and Youth Services Director Cassie Murray and JR Project Management’s JR Oakley. Following a mid-morning break the board will then hear from Museum Director Scott Goetz who will present his annual report and a personnel request. The next two items will include discussions on the formation of an emergency medical district to fund ambulance services in the county and on the possibility of a statewide regional medical examiners officer. The meeting is at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander.

See the agenda and the Zoom link below: