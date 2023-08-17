Commission on Tuesday to Release Formal Statements on Library Board Appointment Process

The Fremont County Commissioners announced they and other county officials would release statements at their regular Tuesday meeting in response to data requests and complaints received on the Library Board Appointments made earlier this month. Dr. Perry Cook was re-appointed and Marta Mossburg was appointed to the board. A controversy arose after Cook missed the filing deadline while other candidates, several of which were deemed “ultra-conservative” had their applications in on time. At the time, Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney Patrick LeBrun said his office would not be taking any legal action in the matter. “There isn’t any action to be taken by my office because nothing illegal occurred. However, I have heard that a policy change is being considered establishing a clearer policy regarding deadlines.”

The Tuesday agenda also included a department update from Emergency Management Coordinator Milan Vinich, discussion of a consultant selection process with Planning Department Supervisor Steve Baumann and Transporation Superintendent Billy Meeks, a personnel request from LeBrun and a 25-year service award to county employee Lesa McOmie. After a mid-morning break, the commissioners will receive a project review from JR Project Management, LLC on courthouse remodeling and a program overview from Ami Vincent of the LOR Foundation. An interview for a vacancy on the Fremont County Museum Board will be hed with Stacy Stanbury and Meeks will return with a road striping contract and a department update.

After lunch, among commissioner meeting reports, the board will lreview a draft County Board Appointment and Interview Policy Review.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Commissioners Chambers in the County Courthouse in Lander.

The agenda is copied below: