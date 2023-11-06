Commission Meets Tuesday with Subdivision Reviews

The Fremont County Commission will meet Tuesday morning at the Courthouse in Lander in regular session. Agenda items for the 9 a.m. meeting include an update from newly appointed Clerk of District Court Amanda Sanchez, and project overview and survey results from the LOR Foundation, six subdivision requests presented by Planning Department Supervisor Steve Baumann, and security updates from the Dubois Museum and the election warehouse. After a mid-morning break, potential amendments to the rules for the county’s half-cent economic development tax program are to be considered, followed by a Transportation Department report and two executive sessions dealing with potential litigation and personnel.

