Commission: Library on the Right Track; M.O.V.E. Funding Okayed

By Ernie Over, WyoToday

The Fremont County Commission this past Tuesday heard two of four answers they had requested from the county’s library board regarding a contested appointment of new board members. The other two answers are pending input from the board’s legal counsel.

At question was the re-appointment of Dr. Perry Cook to the board when she allegedly had missed a deadline to apply for the position. As it turned out, the county did not have a policy on timelines for such an appointment, making the issue moot. A new policy has now been approved. The other half of the controversy was a complaint that inappropriate images were seen by children on the library’s public computer setup and in a book in the Children’s section. Additionally, a comment sent in a private text by Library System Director Anita Marple alleged that one applicant was “ultra conservative” had raised a complaint.

In a special meeting of the Library Board in August and again at a regular meeting on Sept. 15, Board Chair Carrie Johnson said the four questions were addressed in open session. “Lessons have been learned,” she said. “We work well as a board with our fiduciary and policy making roles. We don’t want to micro-manage the library staff.” Johnson said the board wants complaints to follow a logical progression, addressed by first the library staff, then the library board before they end up in front of the commission, as was the case in this incident.

Johnson told the commissioners the concerns about library’s public computers were addressed. “Someone would have to go into a (separate) room now to actually see what is going on. The Children’s and Canteen computers are also in secluded areas. That happened right away.”

“Let’s can the drama,” said Library Board member John Angst of Dubois. “We understand you are under the gun. We understand your pressures most people don’t understand. We are working not to be looked on as a trouble maker, we want to play correctly and be joyful. We may have issues with culture wars, we are going to make th county proud of what we do.”

Commissioner Mike Jones said he thought the Library Board was on the right track. “They have made physical alterations to the library.”

Jones also said that any communication about the Libraries should be made in the Library Board meetings. “If I want to talk to another commissioner, I just talk with one, I have very strick rules about that. Board business should not be discussed outside of a board meeting, period.”

Commissioner Clarence Thomas asked if the Library Board has any ethical policies as to employees of the library system. “If you don’t have one, develop one to protect the libraries,” he urged. “Perhaps you need extra training on what they should do with child porn complaints and what disciplinary actions would be taken against patrons or employees.”

Chairman Larry Allen told the Library Board members in attendance, “you’ve done what we requested and we can move forward once you’ve heard back on the legal issues.”

In other business at the meeting:

• The Commissioners made distribution of the 2023 Martha Petersdorf Hospital Trust Funds as follows: $18,000 to the Reach Foundation for Riverton Senior Citizens, Inc.’s Sepiternal Society, Fremont County Hospice and other institutions or organizations providing medical services or benefits and comforts for older people as determined by the Reach Foundation; $6,480 to the Lander Senior Center; $1,080 to the High Country Senior Center in Dubois; and $1,440 to the Shoshoni Senior Center;

• Distributions of the half-cent economic tax as recommended by the county’s MOVE Committee (Making Opportunity for a Viable Economy) were approved for: $36,000 to theBenessere Clinic for Espansion of Aesthetic Treatments; $162,696 to the Brunton Internationa, LLC, for military lensatic compasses; $85,000 to Child Development Services of Fremont County for Tuition Support; $91,000 to Next Level Gymnastics for an expansion and equipment; and $200,000 to the Riverton Medical District for site preparation and value engineering for their new hospital in Riverton.

• Approval of a repair bid of $1,331.12 for damage to a planning department vehicle;

• Approved was an agreement between the Town of Dubois and the Sheriff’s Office for supplemental law enforcement services and primary dispatch services;

• Announcement of a Columbus Day Courthouse Closure and Courthouse employee mandatory training for October 9, 2023 was approved;

• The County Board of Equalization decision on Docket No. 2023-12 was approved to affirm the assessor’s valuation of MPT of Riverton Lima, LLC’s property.