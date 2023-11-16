Cold Front to Move Through Thursday, Windy in the morning

A cold front will make its way through areas east of the Divide this morning, while showers move over southern portions. Winds will be strongest in the morning, decreasing behind the front. Today’s highs will be in the low 50s for Jeffrey City, Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni, in the mid to upper 40s at Dubois, Thermopolis and Worland and in the low 40s at South Pass City. Maximum wind gusts expected in the upper 30 mph range for Lander, South Pass and Jeffrey City, in the mid-to-upper 20 mph range at Dubois and Thermopolis and in the upper teens for Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland.