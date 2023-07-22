Climber Fatality Reported in GTNP’s Owen Chimney Pitch

Park rangers responded Thursday, July 20, to a report of a climber who fell 40 to 50 feet from the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route of the Grand Teton, inside Grand Teton National Park. Rangers responded, however, the climber, Braydan Duree of Kuna, Idaho, succumbed to significant injuries during the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Duree’s body was short-hauled from the scene and turned over to the Teton County Coroner’s Office. His two climbing partners were also flown from the scene to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows.

Grand Teton National Park employees extend their condolences to Braydan Duree’s family and friends.

—

Short-haul is a technique where an individual or gear is suspended below a helicopter on a 150 to 250 foot rope. This method allows rescuers more direct access to an injured party, and it is often used in the Teton Range, where conditions make it difficult to land a helicopter in the steep and rocky terrain.