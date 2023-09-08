Aug 29, 1996 – Aug 26, 2023

Traditional Native American Funeral services for Joseph Clifford Antelope, 26, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023 at Great Plains Hall. Interment will follow at WallowingBull Cemetery. A wake will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Mary Ann Headley’s residence, 4914 Valley View Dr.

Mr. Antelope passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 in Spokane, Washington.

Joseph, also known as “Little Joe” was born on August 29, 1996, son of Justin Dodge and Deni Antelope in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. He grew up on the Wind River Indian Reservation and attended Wyoming Indian Schools. He was a champion Grass Dancer and loved singing and hand drumming. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and playing at the casino as well as playing cards, football and basketball and listening to music, singing and rapping.

Mr. Antelope worked was a cook at Taco Bell.

Survivors include his mother, Deni L. Antelope; grandparents, Joetta Brown, Wilbur Morrison, Christopher Morrison, Debra Fraz, Mariah Headley; sisters, Cherish Black, Joella and Stella, WA, Ruby Big Medicine, Denissa and Tawny EB, Honey Amos, Jolena Brewer, Amber Two Crow, Shonesy Moss, Raquel Black; brothers, Sterling Black, Jr., Little Bear, WA, Hunter Big Medicine, Shannon Amos, Jr., Mato, Kyle Leonard Amos, Shawn Antelope, Jr., Brian Two Crow, Lester Antelope, Jr., Makpiyato Amos; aunties, Debra Jo Elk Boy and Joni Tow Crow, Elizabeth Antelope, Riana and Andrea Yellowbear, Melissa Erazier, Mo and Carrie Antelope, Maggie Miller; uncles, Shawn Antelope, Sr., Lester Antelope, Sr., Shannon Amos, Sr., Travis Arthur, Ray-Dan and Phil Frazier, Howard and Joe Antelope.

He was preceded in death by Joseph and Stella Antelope, Erika Antelope, Hunter Vance Big Medicine, Edna Morrison, Wendell Antelope, Sr., Wendell Antelope, Jr., Cindy Morrison, Marian WM, Sarah Martinez, Tuffy Morrison, Robert, Theresa, Frederick, Tonya Antelope, Charlie Brown, Huntley Big Medicine.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.