It will be mainly clear to partly cloudy, with a warming trend through the weekend. Gusty winds will return Sunday afternoon for the usual prone locations. The next chance of precipitation is late Wednesday into Thursday. Today’s highs will be similar to yesterday’s with the mid 70s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, 70 at Lander, the upper 60s at Dubois and Jeffrey City and the low 60s at South Pass City.