City to replace its largest Lift Station, Awarded $245K Bid

The Riverton City Council Tuesday approved a bid from Viper Underground in the amount of $245,500 for replacement of the city’s largest wastewater lift station that serves primary the Northeast side of the city, including the Honor Farm, the A&T Mobile Home Park, Gardens North and other adjacent areas that daily handles 300,000 gallons each day. One pump at the lift station has already failed and is not in service, and the only remaining pump there is over 20 years old and parts are difficult to replace or rebuild.

The present station is below ground, but the new proposal is to replace it with two above ground pumps, back flow preventers and controls, plus a bypass around the station when the new system is built. The cost of the projects exceeded estimates by $130,000. Public Works Director Brian Eggelston said the project could still be funded as other projects during the past year came in under budget, some capital projects could be delayed a year, and the Wastewater Enterprise Fund has enough in reserve funds to make up the difference.

The council voted to accept the bid. Councilors also approved a funding Memorandum with the Riverton Youth Soccer Association spelling out how a $125,000 grant would be used, primarily to purchase land west of Willow Creek Elementary School for the new soccer complex.