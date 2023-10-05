City Gives First Approval to Loitering Ordinance

The City Council of the City of Riverton Tuesday night approved on first reading an anti-loitering ordinance. As explained by Chief of Police Eric Hurtado, the current city ordinance only covers the act of loitering around public or private schools only. Hurtado said the ordinance is needed because when merchants arrive at their businesses in the morning, they find evidence of attempted break –ins, vandalism, or tampering with their business. Currently, the Chief said, his officers have limited enforcement action when a person has been discovered before the act of breaking into business takes place. This amendment would allow an officer to take enforcement action if a person is joint loitering on private property, such as a business, for no apparent or legitimate reason.

City Resident Chessie Lee noted that many loitering ordinances around the country have been ruled unconstitutional by what it means to be loitering because the language is vague what it means, and that could cause some issues. She said she was afraid that when walking her dog, she could be charged with the offense.

Councilor Kyle Larson said just like pornography, it’s hard to define but you know it when you see it. He said loitering currently occurs In the city around liquor stores before they open, at the county library and churches where there is grass and trees.

Hurtado said the ordinance had been reviewed by city attorney Rick Sollars.

Another member of the public, Wayne Dick, asked who would decide when someone is loitering? He also called it trespassing. Councilor Karla Borders said the ordinance was necessary to give the police another tool in their toolbox to prevent crime.