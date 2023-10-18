City Council Authorized Construction Payment and Youth Soccer EDGE Funding Request

The Riverton City Council last night approved a $1.1 payment to Simon Construction for the taxiway work at Central Wyoming Regional Airport and an EDGE grant of $125,000 to the Riverton Youth Soccer Association. The Simon Construction payment was for the summer-long work to improve the taxi-ways at the airport, which City Adminstrator Kyle Butterfield said would benefit not only commercial flights at the airport, but also the general aviation activity with local and just passing through for fuel pilots.

The EDGE funding grant will allow the youth soccer folks to purchase four acres of land on West Monroe near Willow Creek Elementary School for additional soccer pitches. The funding was held up so the city could determine if there would be enough water to service the new fields and the existing Rein Park field. The answer was yes, but it was also determined that a new water well to access non-potable water at a depth of some 400 feet would provide plenty of water for the two areas. The youth soccer association is looking at additional funding that would cover the cost of drilling the well.

An application from former Planning Commission member Eric Carr was approved for him to rejoin the commission. It was noted that two vacancies still exist on the planning commission for alternate members.

The much discussed Loitering ordinance was approved on second reading with some major changes from the first reading. With concerns a vague ordinance would be unconstitutional, the new language spells out that the ordinance does not apply to public spaces nor rights of way, but amends the municipal code to include just private property, including school properties. Mayor Tim Hancock noted the new ordinance is similar to the city’s anti-trespassing ordinance and would be enforceable if the private or commerical property was signed for no trespassing, and for businesses, no trespassing after business hours. Third and final reading will be considered at the next council meeting.

The Mt. Everest and Nepalese Restaurant, at the location of the former restaurant at the Sundowner, received conditional approval for a restaurant liquor license, pending completion of some paperwork from the Wyoming liquor Commission.

Councilors also approved submission of a grant to expand the terminal at Central Wyoming Regional Airport to accommodate a larger secured holding room for passengers and new areas for the TSA screening and ticket counter areas. The current terminal, if the application is successful, would be expanded to the east.