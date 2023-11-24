City Council agreed to Funding Agreements for EDGE Grants

Earlier this month, the Riverton City Council awarded Evolve, Diversify, and Grow our Economy (EDGE) committee grants from the half-cent Economic Development tax program to three organizations. This week the council agreed on funding agreements for each of the recipients that spells out how the money is be used and what happens if the funding is used elsewhere. This provision is known as a “clawback.”

The Fremont County Commissioners are considering some revisions in their half-cent tax distributions, including a clawback. “I really like what Riverton has done with that,” said Chairman Larry Allen, who proposed that county funds should be returned if a business improvement, or equipment obtained under the program is sold within a year. “This is not for them to make a profit,” he said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Administrative Services Director Mia Harris, in a memo to the council said each agreement with the entities who received funding “details the approved purpose for which the applicant requested funds.” The agreements also include the following general provisions:

• The city and recipient agree funds associated with this agreement will be used in a manner that will increase or retain jobs and/or result in a net gain of money into the community.

• The recipient shall provide the city a report on the numbers of employees at the time of funding and for three years after the receipt of funds.

• The recipient acknowledges and agrees that funds paid by the city pursuant to the agreement shall be subject to recovery by the city if the recipient fails to meet the standards and requirements set forth in the agreement at the sole discretion of the city and to the extent determined appropriate by the city up to the total amount provided by the city through this agreement.

• The recipient agrees that awarded economic development funds should be expeditiously spent in a manner consistent with the terms and conditions of this agreement and should the recipient not utilize funds awarded them within eighteen months of receipt, unexpended funds shall be immediately payable to the city. • The recipient agrees to submit to the City a report detailing the use of awarded funds within eighteen months of receipt, or once the funds are fully expended, whichever comes first. The aforementioned report should include, but not be limited to, proof of purchase, receipts, warranty deed, and documentation of the real property procured.

ORGANIZATION AWARD AMOUNT

Miller Bulk Foods $ 19,215.00

Spotted Buffalo $ 65,000.00

Riverton Medical District $ 36,958.00

TOTAL $ 121,173.00 6