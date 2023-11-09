Christmas Tree Permits now Available for Shoshone National Forest

Starting today, November 9th, Shoshone National Forest Christmas tree permits will be available at district offices in Cody, Lander, and Dubois. Permits will also be available for purchase online by visiting www.Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, cutting dates, and types of trees that may be cut can be found at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/shoshone.

To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, use the link above and search for “Shoshone National Forest Christmas Tree Permits.” It is important to carefully read the need-to-know information before purchasing the permit. There is an additional $2.50 service fee when purchasing a tree permit online through Recreation.gov.

Christmas tree permits are also available for purchase from the following local businesses:

-Big Horn Co-op, Powell

-Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Cody

-Wea Market, Meeteetse

-Popo Agie One Stop, Lander

One permit, which costs $8.00, can be used for one tree up to 20 feet tall. If you wish to cut multiple trees or one taller than 20 feet, additional permits must be purchased. Rules and regulations apply; please follow the instructions that come with the permit.

For more information on the Shoshone National Forest, visit (https://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone), follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).