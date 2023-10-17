Chiefs, Cougars cheer after 5 Rivers Conference Championships

ETHETE – After being postponed by a day due to the rainstorms that drenched Fremont County on Wednesday and Thursday, the 2A West Conference Cross Country Championships finally took place out in Ethete, where the past two State Championship races have been held. The 2A West or, as it’s better known, the Five Rivers Conference Championships, saw a lot of familiar faces from around Fort Washakie, St. Stephens, Thermopolis, Wind River and Wyoming Indian.

In the girls’ varsity race it was not a close race as Burlington senior Jessie Michaels took the top spot with a time of 21:15.91, over 75 seconds faster than Wyoming Indian’s Dai’Onna Posey who came in second with a time of 22:32.55. Wind River’s standout runner from last season, Faye Hellyer, took fourth with a time of 23:15.48 while Thermopolis’ Jayda Griffin rounded out the top five with a time of 23:28.08.

Wyoming Indian poured it on the competition though, finishing with three runners in the top seven and six in the top 15, all showing out on their home course. Because of runners like Camellia Brown (23:41.71), Shye Killsontop (23:42.44), Justice Isis (24:47.64) and Gabriella Headley (25:16.96) the Lady Chiefs dominated the point totals and took the team to the top spot with 14 points.

Those 14 points were 22 better than the next-best team, Thermopolis (38), with Lovell coming in third with 47.

St Stephens sophomore Georgeanne Moss.

Other runners from around the Wind River Reservation and Fremont County who performed well included St. Stephens’ sister-duo Georgeanne Moss (24:23.81) and Georgetta Moss (25:05.27), who finished 10th and 12th, respectively. Wyoming Indian also had three more girls finish within the top 16-19 places thanks to Roberta Whiteplume (25:36.13), Jaydan Headley (26:30.42) and Feather Spoonhunter (26:32.25).

Wind River’s Phoenix Hereford (30:14.08) also had a respectable time, finishing in the top 30 for the Lady Cougars, who have not had many years to build up their cross country program, yet put many girls and boys in great positions to succeed.

On the boys’ side, Burlington once again took the top spot thanks to junior Howard McNiven (17:17.97) but the Wyoming Indian Chiefs’ star sophomore, Colton SunRhodes, firmly grasped the second-place finish with a time of 18:12.85, which was far-and-away his best time on his home course. Burlington took third and fourth but Thermopolis’ Jadeth Elder (18:38.48) and Cole Keller (19:06.10) represented the Bobcats well with fifth- and sixth-place finishes.

Wyoming Indian’s Colton SunRhodes.

Wyoming Indian’s boys continued to show they knew the course better than most, finishing with three more Chiefs in the top 10 thanks to Heeyeiniitou Monroe-Black (19:08.86), Jordan Black (19:26.86) and Marley C’Hair (19:38.18) all helping the Chiefs’ team point total. Sadly, the Chiefs (27) were just three points away from tying Burlington (24) for first place overall while Thermopolis (45) finished in third and Wind River (108) snuck into the top five.

The Wind River Cougars were able to get some of those good point totals thanks to Logan Gardner (19:44.64) who finished 12th, just one spot ahead of Fort Washakie’s Wesley Underwood (19:45.68) and Wyoming Indian’s Reece Blackburn (19:50.73).

Up next, the focus shifts from Ethete to Cheyenne as the State Championships take place Saturday morning and afternoon at the Cheyenne Country Club. The 2A boys are slated to start at 11 a.m. while the 2A girls are schedule to start running at 12:30 p.m. Be sure to check out next Wednesday’s edition of Fremont County Sports to see who comes out on top in all classes, including the heavily-competitive 2A class.

BY: Shawn O’Brate / ALL PHOTOS BY CARL COTE