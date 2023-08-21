Chiefs cooking up something new?

ETHETE – Wyoming Indian High School (WIHS) is much more well known for their basketball prowess than anything else, no matter which way you look at it. Over the years the job of coaching the Chiefs’ Football team has been somewhat of a hassle, especially considering how many students would rather try out for basketball, but after the team finished with the most wins in 14 seasons there is a little more hope than normal this preseason.
Last year’s three wins came in ways that may not make fans the most confident, but they still counted toward their record and allowed Coach Nate Reinhardt to find a little more silver linings in his fifth year at the helm of the team. An opening-week win over Guernsey-Sunrise, 40-6, paired with a convincing win over the Rocky Mountain JV team, 58-36, was enough to help the overall view and optimism of the team.
Now, Coach Reinhardt is trying to piece it all together once more with a team that will be relying on a new quarterback under center until their starter from last year, Teryn Martel, is healthy and done rehabbing an injury.
“Working on the option with a quarterback that’s never worked the option before, it’s work,” Coach Reinhardt said at a practice last week. “Getting him to see the reads can be a lot, so our goal is to find some success early with running the option.”
Martel finished the season with the most average yards per game (ypg) on offense, 45.5, but the second-highest in basically every category was Adriano Brown (38 ypg) who will also be returning to try and make the Chiefs start off the season with a win against his coach’s old team, Guernsey-Sunrise.
“The first game of the year is always going to be a game that we want, it will hopefully start us off in a good direction,” Coach Reinhardt stated. “There’s a few kids I still know over there, they got some new coaches this year but it’s nice to get a little punch at some of the guys you know and try to give it to them.”
That game takes place at Wyoming Indian High School on Friday, September 1 at 4 p.m. and will likely be one of the best-attended games of the year like it was two seasons ago. This is beneficial for the Chiefs, not because of the hometown cheering in the stands but because of the windy valley that the field turns into with even a slight breeze.
When asked about the advantages of having a windy field in the windiest state, Coach Reinhardt said the main advantage comes when facing a pass-happy team, but overall the gusts help the team by practicing in it every day and becoming accustomed to the worst part about Wyoming.
Overall, the seven seniors on the team and the direction that the program ended in last season is all reason to believe again that the Chiefs could surprise some people throughout the season. It is also worth noting that many teams in the 1A Nine-Man Conference have lost key seniors and big players that could impact the overall talent on the teams they face against, starting with Guernsey and the loss of senior Kolten Weinkauf who averaged the second-most yards on the team.
Could this be the year that Wyoming Indian finally pulls it together and wrecks people’s view of their football program? Or could this be another year where fans look at their watch awaiting basketball season?
By: Shawn O’Brate