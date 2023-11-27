Nov 14, 1949 – Nov 19, 2023

Memorial services for Charles “Chuck” Henry Aragon, Sr., 74, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Eastern Shoshone Boys and Girls Club. Cremation has taken place.

Mr. Aragon passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Chuck was born on November 14, 1949, son of Peter V. and Dorothy Marie (Meade) Aragon in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Following his graduation from Morton High School in 1968, he went on to further his education by earning his mechanics degree in Chicago, Illinois.

Throughout his life, Chuck worked as a Rancher, mechanic and most recently, bus driver at Wyoming Indian High School, which he was very proud of and loved doing. He enjoyed tinkering with engines and chasing wild horses. He was very helpful and dependable. If anyone needed anything, Chuck was right there no matter the time.

Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Aragon of Kinnear, WY; son, Charles (Ashley) Aragon, Jr. of Riverton, WY; daughter, Sheila (Leo Lajeunesse, Jr.) Aragon of Lander, WY; sisters, Wanda Miller of Pavillion, WY, Monica Aragon of Kinnear, WY, Vonnie (Melvin) Tso of Kinnear, WY and Marie Henan of Albuquerque, NM; sister-in-law, Joanna Aragon; brother-in-law, Larry Tavegia; granddaughter, Ashley Kay (Mike) and Pete (Kristen); numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and his 6 great grandkids.

Mr. Aragon was preceded in death by his father, Pete V. Aragon; grandparents; brother, Glenn Aragon, Sr.; sister, Julie Tavegia; brother-in-law, Justin Miller; nephew, Glenn Aragon, Jr.; niece, Misty Tavegia.