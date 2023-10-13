Aug 17, 1943 – Oct 8, 2023

Charlene Deveraux, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 8, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Charlene Lowine Daniels was born on August 17, 1943, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Charles Henry Daniels, Sr. and Dorothy Elnora (Carson) Daniels. She grew up in Casper, Wyoming and attended schools there. As an adult, she earned her G.E.D. from Central Wyoming College.

Charlene was a homemaker most of her life while raising five children. She lived in Riverton, Wyoming the majority of her adult life. In the 1980’s, she lived a short time in Las Vegas, Nevada and in the early 2000’s, she spent a short duration in San Diego, California. She returned to Wyoming to make her permanent home in Casper, Wyoming.

Charlene’s hobbies included listening to music, with Elvis Presley being her favorite. She also loved to play Bingo and enjoyed playing the slots.

She was a past member of the Toastmasters and of the Eagles.

She is survived by her daughters: Jacque Lori Wasson (Tim), Jalene Lowine Leach (Bill), and Charla Marie Mayo (Bill), and her son, Gregory Wayne Wasson; grandchildren: Darol (Jackie), Danielle (Jay), Chance (Shelby), Christa (Jared), Jessica, Drew (Marissa), Jayce (Grace), Dalten, Brittanea (Kevin), Nikiyla (Brody), Chyauna, Mirakai, Kyler, Kolten, and Kaden; eleven great-grandchildren and another expected in March of 2024; her brothers: Charles Daniels, Jr. and Terry Daniels; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Daniels, Sr. and Dorothy Weitzel; daughter, Jana Lynn Wasson; sisters, Cheryl Cross and Dorine Barber and brothers, Kenny Daniels and Dale Daniels.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com