Chamber, Heritage Center Have Parted Ways

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, WyoTodayMedia

The WYRiverton Chamber & Visitors Center and the Wind River Heritage Center (WRHC) have parted ways after a brief marriage. The chamber has moved back to its downtown storefront at 111 North First Street after spending several months being located at and caring for the Heritage Center. The chamber agreed to take ownership of the museum and oversee its operations earlier this year, citing WRHC leadership’s desire to retire. But the chamber announced on November 1 that both parties had agreed it would be best to return to independent operations.

Chamber Executive Director Tiffany Cortez said the move will allow the chamber to focus its efforts on businesses, adding that chamber board members volunteered a lot of time over the past winter and summer helping to take care of the WRHC. Effective Nov. 1, WRHC official withdrew its proposal to merge with the chamber. “We are excited about the future prospects for both the WYRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center and the Wind River Heritage Center, ” Cortez said in a release. “Our dynamic chamber board is cohesive, passionate, and resilient, and this renewed focus on our organization’s goals will enable us to better serve the community and foster a vibrant environment for residents and tourists alike. It gives us peace of mind to know that the WRHC Board is committed to their focus of preserving the heritage of this community, and moving forward, we are confident that both organizations will continue to thrive in their respective endeavors.”

Cortez took her post several weeks ago after the chamber was without a director for months. Former director Sam Tower left the position after less than a year at the helm, and oversaw the union with WRHC.