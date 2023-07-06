I am sad to announce the passing of Chad Wiedeman of Riverton, WY. He passed 06/29/23 Wyoming Medical Center Casper, WY due complications from trauma.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Chad July 8, 2023 2:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home, Riverton. We are organizing a Float on the river for Chad in the near future and will passing along details as solidified.

Chad was a proud, native, Wyomingite who enjoyed fishing hunting and anything outdoors. His heart was filled with kindness and generosity, all he ever wanted was for others around him to be happy. He was a spectacular guide, and highly requested. He attended fly fishing guide school in Montana – Certified in Jackson Hole, WY – Rapid Rescue. He donated trips yearly to Project Healing Waters for disabled veterans.

A wonderful friend to those he loved a perfect and loving son to his mother. Chad graduated Riverton High School in 2005. He participated in Football, baseball and won awards Wrestling.

Chad is survived by his mother Jamie S. Manning, his aunt Judy Rambo husband Tom and family their family cousins James Arnold wife Lisa and family, Brenda Lynn husband Randy Lynn and family.

Brothers in Life

Tyler Morton

Warren LaRose

Michael Graham

Lyle Hughes

Travis Good

J R Morton

Kirk Hawker

Johnny Martin

Jackson Lytle

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations to Wyoming Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

