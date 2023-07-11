August 14, 1976 – Monday, July 3, 2023

Funeral services for Burton Darrell Hutchinson, III, age 46, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Great Plains Hall. Interment will follow at Yellowcalf Cemetery. A Prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023 at Great Plains Hall with a wake to follow at 1315 South Federal #36, Riverton, WY.

Mr. Hutchinson passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Burton was born on August 14, 1976, son of Burton Darrell Hutchinson, Jr. and Laverne Quiver Hutchinson in Lander, Wyoming. His Indian name was “White Swift Talk.” He grew up in Ethete, Fort Washakie, Arapahoe and “home on the range” but currently resided in Riverton. He attended schools in Mill Creek, Wyoming Indian and Job Corps in Clearfield, Utah as well as Central Wyoming College, receiving several certificates.

Burton enjoyed spending time with his family, playing basketball and participating in tournaments with his brothers. He loved the mountains where he caught his fair share of fish as well as playing at the casino with his siblings. The Kansas City Chiefs has lost an avid fan.

Mr. Hutchinson was a member of the Episcopal Church and Native American Church.

During his lifetime, he worked in numerous positions in the oil industry, was a firefighter, technician for Union Wireless and for many years worked for the Northern Arapaho Utilities.

Survivors include his mother, Laverne Quiver Hutchinson; son, Joseph Biglake; daughter, Katlynn E. Hutchinson; adopted daughter, Karita Moss; adopted son, Lorenzo Underwood; Sundance parents, Jim and Jane Brown; grandchildren, Israel “Izzy” Hutchinson and Eliza Zimiga Hutchinson; brothers, Gary (Marilyn) Medicine Cloud, Jr., Earl (Missy) Hutchinson, Gib (Jennifer) Medicine Cloud, Darrell W. (Pretty Flower) Felter, Gerald Percy Headley, Brian (Nicki) Brugh, Arleigh Armajo, Herman Quiver; sisters, Lois “Buffy” Medicine Cloud, Cheryl Medicine Cloud, Claudette (Gerald) Stanley, Alberta (Marcus) Hutchinson-Friday and Mardell Hutchinson, Maggie Hutchinson, Cara (Cheetah) Moon, Eva Magnum; aunts, Julia Quiver Whiteman, Jessica Perdash, Bonnie Joe Wallowingbull, Felicia Alvarez, Rosite Willow, Rita Ridgely, Mildred Goggles; uncles, Wayne Perdash, Richie Wallowingbull, Patrick (Shantell) Wallowingbull, Dale Wallowingbull, Lyle Valdez, Robbie Valdez and Juan Valdez; nieces and nephews, Jerrad and Tara Friday, Elain Fast Horse, Kayla Medicine Cloud, Celena Shakespeare, Genny Medicine Cloud, L’vonne Turner, Diamond and Na’shon Stanley, Tash, Tamara, Taleah Medicine Cloud, Mia, Cedar, Miracle, Taelynn Manzanares, Lilly (Bonzy) Antelope, Eliza, Cheslah, Craelynn, Amby Brugh, Lester Jr., Hokashina, Albert, Duane, Cameron, Troy and Kym Fast Horse, Greg, Darwin Shakespeare, Garrett Medicine Cloud, Daniel Turner, Daniel “Baby” D. Manzanares, Garren, Grayson, Gary “G” Medicine Cloud, Ein, Brayden, Jordan Hutchinson, Braydon, Brian, Jr. Brugh, Geordy, Delray Medicine Cloud, Andy Hutchinson; grandchildren, Tyler, Daylin, Taran, Jerrad Jr., Scout, Treyson, Michael, Christian, Jr., Theron, Alex, Jaren, Tyvin, Pason, Dayson, Arielle, Zariah, Avielle, Lavaya, Amiya, Singing Above, Pierce, Samaria, Elaina, Kayleigh, Kya, Cameron, Shawntie, Sandie, Jayven, Morning Star, Kansas and Thelma Jean; grandmas, Ula Tyler, Myra Washington and Cecelia Bushyhead; uncles, Herb Welsh, Pauline, Nelson and Bonnie White; families of Quiver, Welsh, St.Clair, Trosper, Goggles, Friday, Hutchinson, Valdez, WallowingBull and Washington.

He was preceded in death by his father, Burton Darrell Hutchinson, Jr.; grandparents, Burton Hutchinson, Sr., Louella Washington-Perdash, George Quiver, Alberta Welsh-Quiver, Anita Alvarez; siblings, Cordelia, Roxanna, Shannon, Hoss Quiver, Thelma Jean Medicine Cloud, Bo Quiver, Anthony Medicine Cloud, Kojak Whiteman, Robert Afterbuffalo, Stephen Fasthorse, Hiran Armajo, Albert George Quiver, Edward Quiver, Charlotte Felter, Hetty Yellowplume, Earl Hutchinson, Arlene Brown, Ada Burgess, Ella Valdez; nephews, Wendall Antelope, Jr., John “Catfish” Yellowplume, Jr., Austin Goggles, Josh Addison, Neal Friday – Theron Day, Houston Headley, Scobey Baker, Jr.; nieces, Carlotta Shakespeare, Brianna Brugh, Kelly Antelope, Sassy Underwood, Elva Quiver and Megan Day; uncles and aunts, Mary Alice Quiver, Julian and Chester Armajo; grandparents, Herman and Hattie Quiver, Herbert and Fannie Richards Welsh, Herbert Welsh, Jr., Sue Goggles, Winnie St. Clair, Crawford White, Jr., Larry Washington and Maggie Richards.

