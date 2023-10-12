Break Out Your Jeans, Jewelry and Moves… It’s Denim, Diamonds and Disco on Saturday

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

“How many places can you and your date go for a whole night of entertainment, and it only costs $100?” asked Help for Health Hospice Clinical Director Ashley Sanchez. Sanchez wasn’t just posing a random question; Help for Health’s upcoming Denim, Diamonds and Disco fundraiser, this Friday night, provides four hours of fun at $50 per person. There will be a paddles-up fundraising activity, free dance lessons, dinner catered by Kai Espresso and then a night of dancing – and a raffle of a custom-made, one-of-a-kind necklace, donated by the Golden Buffalo. Last year, Sanchez explained, the number of activities was a little overwhelming, so this year they’ve dialed things back and tried to focus in on making a few things as much fun as possible.

“People like to dress up, and we don’t have a lot of things where you can go out and do that,” Sanchez remarked. “But also, if you’d rather, you can just wear a pair of blue jeans.”

All proceeds of the fundraiser benefit Help for Health Hospice, which provides end-of-life care for a wide variety of people. Riverton’s Help for Health is one of only a handful of hospice care providers that have inpatient facilities in Wyoming – by Sanchez’s last count, one of just four. Patients from as far away as Billings come to Help for Health because it’s the closest inpatient facility that can take them, she said. Other patients come from as close by as down the street in Riverton to as far away as West Virginia.

End-of-life care, also known as palliative care, is often talked about less than care at other stages of life. Many people are uncomfortable talking about death and dying – but not talking about it doesn’t mean that the care hospice facilities provide is any less important. “It’s a huge benefit to the community, but I think people don’t realize it until they need it, or someone they love needs it,” Sanchez commented. “Ultimately, everybody, that’s the outcome … And it should have as much dignity as any of the other phases of life.”

Hospice care, she noted, is about making sure people are comfortable – what comfort means varies from person to person, but it’s about working with the patient and their family to decide on their needs and a plan to meet them. For many, being comfortable means being at home; some patients prefer to only see hospice workers occasionally, having someone come visit them in their home for an hour or so every other week. Others need or want more time with hospice workers, due to the specifics of their condition, lack of a family member or friend to act as a primary caregiver, or for a variety of other reasons.

Inpatient care means that Help for Health also has to help its patients navigate a few gaps in insurance coverage; while many of the patients Help for Health sees are covered under Medicare and some have private insurance, those funds usually only cover things like medical treatment, nursing care and medications. For many of their patients, Sanchez explained, insurance does not cover room and board – outside of the specific case of respite care, a short-term stay (five days or less) at an inpatient facility while their regular caretaker is unavailable. These costs can be difficult for many of the people receiving hospice care to cover out-of-pocket.

That’s where fundraisers like Denim, Diamonds and Disco come in. “That money helps us continue to provide care for under-insured members of our community,” Sanchez said. Help for Health traditionally has held several small fundraisers throughout the year, but, concerned that the community might get fundraising fatigue, they decided to instead pour their energy into making this event as spectacular as possible. The folks who work for Help for Health are certainly looking forward to it; Sanchez has already bought three outfits to choose between, and said that she bought a 70s-style disco shirt for her husband, as well.

After the fundraiser, Help for Health will turn its attention toward developing an in-home CNA program. As part of their services offering people companionship and help running errands, they’ve noticed that many people also need help with things like bathing and foot care. Help for Health is working on recruiting additional CNAs who want to work a flexible schedule to be able to start offering that for their patients as well.

Denim, Diamonds and Disco will kick off at 5 p.m. in the Saint Margaret’s gym on Friday night; tickets may be purchased by calling 307-856-1206 or visiting Help for Health’s administrative offices at 716 College View Drive in Riverton.