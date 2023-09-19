Borodina and Zehender Win First Bedford Cup Title in Program History

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Sept. 17, 2023) – It was a championship day for the Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team in their fall-opener at the Bedford Cup, hosted by the Air Force Academy. Sunday was the fourth and final day of competition at the event and featured the bracket’s championship matches.

Violetta Borodina and Sophie Zehender brought home gold Sunday in doubles play, thanks to an 8-6 win over the Boise State team of Nicole Discenza and Lorelyz Marruffo. For the week, the new tandem of Cowgirls went 5-0 overall.

Violetta Borodina and Sophie Zehender smiled with their trophies, the first time they’ve been brought back to Laramie (p/c AFA Media Relations)

“Overall, I felt like day-to-day we got better as a team, which is all that I wanted to accomplish this week,” said Head Coach Dean Clower .

“As a team, we knocked a lot of rust off and by the end of the weekend, we were playing Cowgirl Tennis. A big congrats to Sophie and Violetta. That’s our first Bedford Cup title in program history and it was fun to watch them compete. Those two are a brand-new team together, so the sky is the limit for them.”

Wyoming is now for until the end of September when it returns to action at the Jon Messick Invitational hosted by Colorado State and the ITA All-America Championships in North Carolina.

BY: Kevin DeVries / GoWyo.com