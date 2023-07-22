October 30, 1932 – July 15, 2023

A Memorial service for Bonnie Lou Adams, 90, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. There will be a family gathering after the graveside service at the home of a special niece, Barbara George, 2 Sarah Dr., in Riverton.

Bonnie passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Billings, Montana.

Bonnie Lou Gidley was born on October 30, 1932 in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska to Adlai and Edna (Schneider) Gidley.

She married Delbert Adams, Jr. of Pavillion, Wyoming on May 30, 1948. To this union three sons were born; James “Jim”, Dean and Tom.

Survivors include her three sons, James “Jim” (Sandi) Adams of Sheridan, WY, Dean (Cindy) Adams of Gillette, WY and Tom Adams of Billings, MT; Four grandsons, Jason and Chad Sheridan, WY, Michael of Billings, MT and Cory of Indianapolis, IN; numerous great and great, great grandchildren; two sisters, Janice Anderson of Riverton, WY and Dorothy Rine of Wheatland, WY; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Adams, Jr.; parents; grandparents; sisters, LaVerna Rhoads and Marlin Jordan; brothers, Gene Gidley and John Gidley.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com