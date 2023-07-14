Bomb Threat forced evacuation of two Riverton banking facilities

A bomb threat called in to Riverton’s First Interstate Bank in downtown just before noon sent the police and fire departments scurrying to the location and keeping people away from the main bank and it’s drive-up facility across the street. There were six marked RPD cruisers, three RVFD vehicles, including an engine company, a rescue company and a command vehicle to Main and Broadway streets. Several unmarked vehicles also arrived. The two buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure. About an hour after the call, the scene was secured and emergency vehicles were released.

Riverton Police Chief Eric Hurtado told Wyotoday.com that the bank had received “a strange call” and in an abundance of caution, called the authorities. There were no injuries.

In preparation for tonight’s Friday Night Cruise and for a Bar 10 block party, the 100 block of Broadway had already been closed with street barriers. Customers of the bank were turned away and sent down Broadway to US Bank where the FIB bank cards were accepted without fees.

Photos by Ernie Over, Wyotoday.com