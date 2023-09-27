Bighorn Basin Recreation Collaborative to Meet in October

The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates seven outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state that bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

Dates, times, and locations for upcoming meetings are as follows:

Northeast Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (NEWORC – Campbell, Crook, and Weston counties) – Tues. Oct 3, 2023 ⋅ 5pm – 7pm. Location Campbell County Public Library, 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY 82718. Join virtually at meet.google.com/eqc-qxxp-was or via phone (US) +1 315-858-8346 PIN: 54626776.

(NEWORC – Campbell, Crook, and Weston counties) – Tues. Oct 3, 2023 ⋅ 5pm – 7pm. Location Campbell County Public Library, 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY 82718. Join virtually at meet.google.com/eqc-qxxp-was or via phone (US) +1 315-858-8346 PIN: 54626776. Natrona County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (NCORC) – Wed. Oct 4, 2023 5pm – 7pm. Location Platte River Trails At The Tate Pumphouse, 1775 W 1st St, Casper, WY 82604. Join virtually at meet.google.com/nji-xkfz-ysv or via phone (US) +1 575-378-3220 PIN: 878975083.

(NCORC) – Wed. Oct 4, 2023 5pm – 7pm. Location Platte River Trails At The Tate Pumphouse, 1775 W 1st St, Casper, WY 82604. Join virtually at meet.google.com/nji-xkfz-ysv or via phone (US) +1 575-378-3220 PIN: 878975083. Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (BBORC – Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie counties) – Tue. Oct 10, 2023 5pm – 7pm. Location Ten Sleep Public Library, 200 Fir St, Ten Sleep, WY 82442. Join virtually at meet.google.com/yaj-zdff-msc or via phone (US) +1 631-493-7427 PIN: 592122487.

(BBORC – Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie counties) – Tue. Oct 10, 2023 5pm – 7pm. Location Ten Sleep Public Library, 200 Fir St, Ten Sleep, WY 82442. Join virtually at meet.google.com/yaj-zdff-msc or via phone (US) +1 631-493-7427 PIN: 592122487. Park County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (PCORC) – Wed. Oct 11, 2023 5pm – 7pm. Location Northwest College Center for Training and Development 1397 Fort Drum Drive, Powell, WY 82435. Join virtually at meet.google.com/nij-xquu-oop or via phone (US) +1 304-790-6072 PIN: 107215365.

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually when available. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about the collaboratives by following Wyoming Outdoor Recreation on social media or by visiting wyorec.com.