Big Piney Overcame Fast Cougar Start to win 1A-9 Man State Title in Laramie

The Wind River Cougars scored two first quarter touchdowns in the Wyoming Class 1A Nine Man Football Championships taking advantage of three Big Piney Turnovers on their first four possessions, three fumbles and one interception, but an untimely injury let the air out of the Cougars tires just before halftime and the Punchers rolled to a 39-14 win.

For Wind River, it was a disappointing end to a brilliant 10-0 undefeated season, which included a week four win over Big Piney 28-21. But when senior running back and Wide Receiver Joaquin Stevens was literally knocked out with only 38 seconds left in the half, the game changed. With Wind River leading 14-13, Stevens was hit hard at the Big Piney 45 yard line, fumbled the ball, and he didn’t get up. With the play occurring next to the Big Piney sideline, the Punchers coaches and trainer rushed on the field, followed by Wind River’s staff, to assist the downed Cougar. Officials immediately summoned an ambulance. It was not looking good. But, after a significant amount of time, Stevens woke up, sat up, and then was helped to the sidelines. The ambulance wasn’t needed. Big Piney was unable to move the football on the ensuing series and the half ended with Wind River up 14-13.

Coming out of the locker room for the third quarter, the Cougars were not the same. Big Piney took control of the game and reeled off 26 consecutive points to salt away the game and their 8th state championship and their first since 2006.

Wind River mounted an 11 play drive late in the game, but a fumble at Big Piney’s three yard line ended the Cougar’s last chance at a score. The Cougars ended the game with seven turnovers and 10 penalties. With that many miscues, it was difficult to mount a comeback.

It was Wind River’s first state title game since 1997, in which they beat Upton 13-0. They are now 1-1 in championship games.

Cougar Senior quarterback Cooper Frederick ran the ball 25 times for 137 yards and was 11 of 21 passing for 122 yards in the game. He passed for one touchdown and rushed for one two point conversion. He had two of his passes intercepted. Overall, Frederick had 259 all-purpose yards. But it wasn’t enough.

Big Piney’s Ruben Stoutenberg had 11 carries for 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including one 85-yard scramble for a score, while teammate Caden Clifford had 15 carries for127 yards and two TD’s to lead the Punchers. Snively had 5 of 8 passing for Big Piney for 103 yards, two TDs and I interception. Karsyn Gurr had four catches for 68 yards and Stoutenberg one catch for 35 yards. Snively was sacked three times for a loss of 15 yards.

The game was the last for nine Cougar Seniors, leaving next years team with some big cleats to fill. Graduating will be Blake Snyder, Chris Burk, Cooper Frederick, Joaquin Stevens, Aiden Ruby, Rowdy Shearer, Tucker Hardcastle, Julien Tatro and Isaac Gardner.

The game was played at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.

Score by Quarters:

Wind River 14 0 0 0 – 14

Big Piney 0 13 20 6 – 39

Scoring Plays:

1st 6:25 WR Burk, 1 yd rush, 2pt PAT failed, WR 6-0, 10 plys 73 yds 5:35

1st 1:57 WR Frederick 23 yd pass to Stevens, Frederick 2 pt run, WR 14-0, 4 plys 40 yds 2:16

2nd 11:53 BP Ruben Stoutenberg, 6 yd run, PAT kick good, WR 14-7, 5 plys 62 yds, 2:04

2nd 2:55 BP Champ Snively, 5 yd rush, PAT blocked, WR 14- 13, 3 plys, 7 yds, 1:35 (following fumble)

3rd 10:44 BP Snively 27 yd pass to Karsyn Gurr, PAT kick failed, BP 14-19, 3 plys 46 yds 1:16

3rd 4:41 BP Caden Clifford, 10 yd ruh , Clifford 2 pt PAT, BP 14-27. 4 plys, 50 yds, 1:47

3rd 0:23 BP Snively 35 yd pass to Gurr, PAT failed, BP 14-33, 4 plys, 71 yds, 2:09

4th 7:21 BP Stoutenberg 85 yd rush, PAT failed 14-39, 1 ply, 85 yds, 0:13