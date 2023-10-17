Betty Joe Robertson, 78, sadly left us on October 15, 2023. She was peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born a Southern California beach lover, Betty grew to love the Wyoming Mountains and her home here in Lander, Wyoming. She had many friends and was a well-loved Lander community member. Betty was an active Wind River Community Church member, and co-founder of Hello… the House. A member of the Lander Phat Cats and co-founder of the original MOPS in the 70’s. She Loved to laugh, travel, waterski, craft, and hike. She was generous, loving, kind, and touched the hearts of many. Betty will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Allan Robertson; son, John Eric (Rachel) Tucker; daughter, Jennifer Marie Tucker; stepsons, Sean (Shannon) Robertson, and Bill Robertson and partner Kari Day; grandsons, Eric Tucker, and Evan Tucker; and granddaughter, Payton Robertson.

The Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Wind River Community Church, 120 Valley View Drive, Lander, Wyoming. A Celebration of life will be held immediately following at the church.

