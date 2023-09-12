Jul 15, 1926 – Sep 9, 2023

Betty Crouch, 97, a longtime resident of Topeka, Kansas and recently of Riverton, Wyoming to be close to family, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Betty was born on July 15, 1926 in La Harpe, Kansas, the daughter of Cecil and Ethyl (Green) Perkins. She graduated from Iola High School in 1943.

She was a loving mother and grandmother, creative homemaker, and an efficient administrative assistant for the State of Kansas Corporation Commission.

Betty was a member of Town and Country Christian Church in Topeka, Kansas.

She married L.C. Crouch on August 22, 1946 in Iola, Kansas.

Survivors include daughter, Marty Gale, Riverton, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Tracy (Davis) and husband, Chad Steel, Jamie (Davis) and husband, Allan Cooper, Sarah (Gale) and husband, Aaron Christensen, David Gale and wife, Jade, Jennifer (Gale) and husband, Blaze Sand, and Benjamin Gale and wife, Erin; 20 great grandchildren; and son-in-law, Wayne Davis, Topeka, Kansas.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Roxie Davis, and sister, Dorothy McKean.

