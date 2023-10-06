Better Wyoming Rallies State on Health Care

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, WyoTodayMedia

Nearly half of residents who participated in an informal Better Wyoming survey on health care pointed to a lack of local providers as their biggest concern. Even primary care physicians can be hard to come by, and plenty of families tell harrowing tales of driving through canyons or blizzards for miles to deliver their babies. Whether it’s rheumatoid arthritis or cancer, Fremont County residents are often forced to travel out of county – or even out of state – to find the health care services they need.

Then come the bills.

And while Wyoming is not unique to challenges around medical care, organizers of Better Wyoming are hoping that gathering Wyomingites’ concerns on the ground will help state leaders address the state’s top issues. After the statewide survey, the group organized a series of public listening sessions to gather regional feedback about areas health care areas that the state could improve upon, and this week, the biggest problems identified will be presented to legislative leaders with the hope they’ll tackle them during the next session of the legislature.

For the Fremont County session, three main areas of concern include a lack of mental health and substance abuse care, a lack of maternity care, and overall affordability.

Recalling a friend who had to drive all the way to Teton County to deliver her baby, Fremont County Commissioner Mike Jones remarked that a lack of such providers here has become dire. “I continue to grow in my concern about how we survived in the future,” he said during the Better Wyoming gathering in Lander last month. “We’re in a serious, serious situation in Fremont County.”

Fremont County residents who participated in Better Wyoming’s informal online statewide survey composed nearly a quarter of participants, showing a marked interest in health care in this part of the state. A full quarter of them noted physicians are located too far away to access care, and that they sometimes don’t receive treatment because there aren’t enough doctors. Thirty-one percent of Fremont County respondents pointed to the high cost of health care as a barrier to receiving treatment for medical problems. “Radiology is unaffordable, we only have one OB/GYN, no inpatient mental health care, and juveniles have to wait six to 12 weeks for substance abuse treatment,” one respondent stated in the survey.

Some at the Fremont County session suggested coordinating transportation for those who need to travel for care could go a long way in helping people access it, and also suggested private hospitals should be further regulated to ensure pricing was transparent and competitive. Tax cuts or other incentives could help attract general and specialty care providers to the region, and more exchange-type programs could help provide better coverage in underserved areas.

Sergio Maldonado Sr., one of the group selected to represent Fremont County in approaching state lawmakers, noted that a lack of quality care early in life will have negative consequences for a child’s entire life, both in physical health and also in academic achievement and other areas. Health issues that disproportionality affect tribal members must also be combated, he said. “Diabetes, obesity, lack of general health – those have to be addressed,” he said. “This is a generational dilemma.”

Maldonado will be joined by Linda Barton, Sarah Reilley, Deborah Thomas, and Kevin Wilson during Better Wyoming’s statewide call with legislative leaders. The event will be held on October 5 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom; if you’d like to join in the call, visit https://bit.ly/StatewideCallHC.