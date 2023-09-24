Sep 10, 1953 – Sep 14, 2023

Benjamin “Ben” W. Hegwer, 70, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home. According to his wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.

Benjamin Wycliffe was born September 10, 1953 in Albany, Georgia to Frank Albert and Patricia Ann (Sharman) Hegwer. He graduated from High School in Cloudcroft, New Mexico with the class of 1972.

Ben married Jil Lisa Franzen on September 24, 1983 in Winter Park, Colorado. Together the couple raised three children and were married 38 years.

After high school, Ben moved to Colorado to work on the C Lazy U Ranch in Granby, Colorado. In 1975 Ben began working for the Winter Park Ski Area where he welded ski lift towers, as well as, structural steel for the Base Lodge. In 1977 he moved to Louisiana to work offshore on the drilling rigs where he arrived on location via helicopter for each hitch. After leaving Louisiana in ’79, Ben moved back to Winter Park to start his own welding business: Winter Park Welding. From 1983 to 1994 Ben worked as a salesman at multiple oilfield supply companies, as well as, the U.S Forrest Service clearing and maintaining over 160 miles of trail on horseback. In 1995, Ben and Jil purchased United Supply of the Rockies, an Oilfield and Industrial Supply Store. A second business was started in 1996, Mountain Poly Service. Mountain Poly Service offered pipe sales, inspection, installation, and consulting services where he completed multiple projects in conjunction with the NRCS and Ranching for Wildlife. Ben was also a subcontractor for the EnCana Corporation in the Lower Piceance Basin, before retiring in 2020.

Ben enjoyed team roping, welding and fabrication; hunting and fishing and especially enjoyed socializing with his family and friends.

He was a member of the Elks’ Lodges of Alamogordo, New Mexico and Craig, Colorado.

He is survived by son, Justin and wife Sami Hegwer of Riverton and their children Abby and Wiley; daughter, Hanna Hegwer of Parachute, Colo and her children Benton and Hadley, and daughter, Chelsea Berman and husband, Rich of Arvada, Colo and their children, Jordyn, Jayden, Mason and Emily; two brothers, Bruce Hegwer and wife, Edie, Stephen Hegwer and wife, Christina.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Patricia Hegwer.

