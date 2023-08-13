Nov 8, 1935 – Aug 9, 2023

Beatrice Ivy (Chandler) Davis passed away in Portland, OR in the early morning hours of Wednesday August 9, 2023, with her children and granddaughters by her side. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton Wyoming.

Bea was born November 8, 1935 to Ivy (Turner) and William (Bill) Chandler. She was raised in Randlett, UT. She was one of 6 children including Tom, Mort, Elva, Ernie, and Jim

After graduation she was introduced by her sister, Elva, to Melvin Dean Davis. They married on May 3, 1958, then they moved to Riverton, WY where they welcomed a daughter Cindy Lee. They later made their home in Worland, WY where their son Terry Lynn was born.

Bea worked for several years at Holly Sugar as a lab tech (now Wyoming Sugar). She loved doing arts and crafts and several loved ones have been gifted her afghan’s. She loved spending time with her grand kids and great grandkids.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Melvin, Sister Elva, brothers Mort, Jim, and Tom.

She is survived by one brother Ernie Chandler of Roosevelt, UT. Her children Cindy (Bob) Nelson of Camas, OR, her son Terry (Becky) Davis of Worland WY, grandchildren Cherie Gallina (Nick) Camas, OR, Desiree (Ben) Hartung of Clackamas, OR, David Nelson of Portland, OR, Tara (Mike) Jorgensen Worland, WY, Chris (Nicole) Davis of Meeteetse, WY. Her great grandchildren Jackson Hartung, Olivia Hagen, Eli Hartung, James (JD) Davis, Chandler Davis, Sam, and Anna Jorgensen. She is also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews, family members & friends.

