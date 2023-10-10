Bearcats barely squeak by Wolverines

DOUGLAS – The Riverton Wolverines (RHS) have seen spurts of success all throughout the 2023 season under their new head coach, leading to back-to-back wins for the first time since October 2020, but this past Friday the Wolverines ran into a different beast down in Douglas. The Bearcats entered the matchup 3-2 after losing 13-3 against Buffalo the week before, while the Wolverines entered the game 2-4 but optimistic due to their close games with Evanston and even Powell. Douglas’ one touchdown lead, 25-17, ended up cutting the three-game streak hopes at the ankles.
It started off well for the Wolverines, going on a 69-yard drive that ended with a short touchdown run for quarterback Darrick DeVries. The drive took over six minutes off the board and put the Wolverines up 7-0 after Coach Mark Lenhardt joked that his Riverton team “has to start down 7-0.”
Before the end of the second quarter, the Wolverines wound up scoring a field goal to make it 10-0 after a dropped pass in the endzone by wide receiver Ty Sheets. The Douglas Bearcats’ defense was stout throughout the game when the Wolverines entered the red zone, but none mattered more in the end more than that drive with just over two minutes to go in the first half.
Douglas moved quickly after getting the ball back, going down the field in less than two minutes and scoring on a 17-yard touchdown run by quarterback Trey Rinn. Luckily, for the Wolverines, Sheets came around the edge quickly and blocked the PAT to keep the score 10-6. Nearly 30 seconds later, DeVries dropped another great pass into the hands of his receiver in the endzone as time expired but it was unfortunately dropped as the first half came to a close.
The Bearcats wasted no time after receiving the second-half kickoff, scoring on a 43-yard run by Rinn up the right side of the field just 90 seconds into the third quarter. Suddenly a 10-0 lead for Riverton turned into a 13-10 deficit before they were able to get back into a groove.
A strong kickoff return from Nick McIntosh set the Wolverines up with good field position before a 34-yard run by DeVries gave momentum and scoring opportunities for Riverton. The Bearcats’ defense, as well as a big penalty, held the Wolverines and forced a field goal kick that would end up incomplete.
Douglas was able to hold onto the ball into the fourth quarter and meticulously drive down the field until Carter Archuleta was able to walk into the end zone on a short run, 19-10 remained the score after the PAT went wide left. The Wolverines needed two scores within the final eleven minutes.
DeVries could feel the pressure but kept his composure in the pocket, firing a long 37-yard pass to McIntosh to set the Wolverines up on the Bearcats’ side of the field. Then, on one of the best trick plays of the season in all of Wyoming football, a pitch back to Blake Gantenbein ended with a forward pass back to the left side of the field to DeVries who ran in the 13-yard touchdown. A successful PAT dwindled the deficit down to two points, 19-17, with just over nine minutes to go in the game.
Another long run by Rinn after a well-executed drive ended with the Bearcats in the red zone where they ran and held the ball to keep the clock ticking. Finally, on the one-yard line with four minutes to go the Bearcats answered with a run up the gut by Archuleta to make it 25-17. A failed two-point conversion kept the score within eight, but Riverton needed to work quickly like they had all night long.
DeVries and Coach Lenhardt knew exactly whose number to call to start it off, throwing a long pass to McIntosh who burned his defender on a fake curl route before bolting up the right sideline. Just one minutes into their possession and a 44-yard completion set the Wolverines up with more than just hope.
Sadly, the very next play ended in a fumble as Douglas’ second-leading tackler Tegan Seeds got his helmet on the ball and forced DeVries to put the ball on the ground. The fumble was picked up by Douglas and the game would end with that possession, forcing Riverton into their fifth loss of the season by a score of 25-17.
“Coming into this game we thought we had to score 35 points to win and we didn’t have to do that,” Coach Lenhardt said after the game. “We didn’t end up having to do that … When you don’t have much room for error you have to make it happen and we didn’t.”
Coach Lenhardt was still happy with his boys’ performance, even quoting Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders, “We’re going to be there soon.”
Riverton hosts Buffalo (5-1, 3-0) this Friday at Wolverine Stadium at 6 p.m. before finishing the season at home against Worland next Friday, October 20. If you’d like to watch the entire game, including the postgame and pregame show, you can do so here
BY: Shawn O’Brate