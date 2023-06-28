Bartender-Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel

307 206 7000 Po Box 399, Lander WY, 82520 5690 Hwy 287

Job Posting

Position Open June 18, 2023 Open until filled 2023

Job Title: Bartender

FLSA: Non-Exempt; Hourly Position

Reports To: Food & Beverage Manager

Supervises: None

Salary: $10.00 plus Tips/ DOE

Benefits: Eligible upon 90 days — PTO/Health/Dental/Vision

Positions 2 Full time

POSITION SUMMARY

Bartenders ensure the bar is always running smoothly by overseeing its day-to-day operations. It’s the Bartenders responsibility to maintain a safe and fun environment for customers. Bartenders maintain liquor licensing and ensure that staff are following local requirements and proper alcohol distribution regulations. In charge of hiring and training bar employees and building schedules to ensure there are enough people working at the bar during its peak hours.

Must be at least 21 years of age, submit to drug testing, fingerprinting, background check and be able to obtain a Gaming License or Work Permit.

QUALIFICATIONS & RESONSIBILITY

Must pass Tips Certification before starting position

Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations.

Prepare alcohol or non-alcohol beverages for bar and restaurant patrons.

Must be able to be trained and create innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations.

Interact with customers, take orders and serve food and drinks.

Mix ingredients to prepare cocktails Be proficient in all aspects of cocktail preparation.

Assess member’s needs and preferences and make recommendations.

Stay member focused and nurture an excellent member experience.

Performs duties in compliance with company policies as well as all Tribal, Federal, State and Local safety and health standards.

Comply with all state and local food and beverage regulations.

Serve and bus tables.

Take care of patron needs while in venue.

(These functions are intended as a general illustration of the work performed in this job classification and are not all inclusive for this position)

DUTIES & RESPOSIBILTY

Communication: Bartenders will need both written and verbal communication skills. Written communication skills will assist the Bartenders with understanding directions from the general manager, district manager or corporate employees. Verbal communication skills are crucial as

Bartenders will oversee different aspects of the business including hiring, promoting, training, scheduling, and managing, strong organizational skills are necessary.

Bartenders should know how a successful bar functions to maintain a clean and entertaining atmosphere. Bartenders will pay close attention to detail since they’re regularly scheduling shifts, ensuring that rules are being followed and taking stock of all the bar materials and supplies.

Problem-solving: It is the role of the Bartender to diffuse conflict within the bar. This requires developed problem-solving skills that allow the bar manager to effectively handle conflict in a way that works for both the customer and the staff.

Bartenders need to develop working relationships with employees, customers, and other management.

Sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks to customers and provides quality services to encourage customers to purchase cocktail/ bar services.

Provides support for bar staff and other Casino Amenities as necessary and other duties, including special projects, events as needed and directed.

Monitors customers for intoxication, discontinues alcohol sales, informs F&B management, alerts F&B Management regarding customers that may be difficult or possible violent.

Exercises diligence always maintaining the cleanliness of the Bar area and casino.

Maintains a properly stocked, clean and well-organized bar always.

Ensures that all liquor controls are closely monitored and tightly maintained.

Monitors cash-flow and complies with money handling procedures, makes change for customers.

Wears and maintains all uniforms properly, complies with established security policies and procedures.

Acts to prevent loss and theft, and to maintain the integrity of all cash and comp transactions.

Promotes events in gaming, Hotel, slots, the restaurant, and other areas of the casino.

ETHICAL BEHAVIOR:

All Candidates must adhere to Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, Personnel Handbook, SOP’s, Core Values and Code of Ethics.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Work is generally performed in or around a casino environment, office or front desk setting with exposure to secondhand smoke and high noise levels. Working evenings, graveyards, weekends, and holidays may be required.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS WHILE EXECUTNG JOB DUTIES:

Employees are regularly required to talk, hear, listen, and follow directives. Employees may stand, walk, or sit for extended periods of time, may be required to climb, balance, stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. Employees are repeatedly required to reach with hands and arms and use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, controls, or office equipment. Employees specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust and focus. The noise level is usually moderate, increasing too loud when on the casino floor. The employee may be required to lift to 30-50 lbs by self. Employee must be able to operate equipment or execute job in mentally and physically stressful situations.

SHOSHONE ROSE CASINO & HOTEL BENIFITS;

Health Insurance, Paid Time Off, Employment Mobility, Various Shift Work, Employee Discounts, 401 k

Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, is an equal opportunity employer, is committed to the principle of diversity and affirmatively encouraging Eastern Shoshone Tribal members, Veterans and other ethnicities to apply.