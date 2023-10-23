May 8, 1973 – Oct 17, 2023

Memorial services for Bart Arnoldt of Riverton, Wyoming will be 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home, Riverton, Wyoming, with military honors.

Bart Davis Arnoldt, age 50, passed away October 17, 2023 in Murray, Utah. He was born May 8, 1973 to Arthur “Butch” and Marilynn (Leitholt) Arnoldt. He joined the family and his brother Chad. Growing up in the country, he was a real dare devil and would try anything once (or twice). Bart was in 4-H several years and loved his animals. He raised rabbits and sheep, winning several ribbons for them and his other projects. In school he was in FFA and was on the mechanics team. He was a Student Advisor his senior year. While in high school, he was in the Go Western Day Rodeo all four years and won many of the events he entered. Bart graduated from Custer County District High School in 1991.

When Bart was 16 he worked for Lewis Miller on the combine crew harvesting wheat. The next year he flew to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and drove to Waco, Texas by himself to join the crew; they harvested wheat fields all the way to Montana. Bart really liked his time with the combine crew and running combines. After graduation he worked on several ranches in the area.

In 1993 Bart joined the U.S. Navy. He was on the USS Guadalcanal stationed out of Norfolk, Virginia. Bart helped decommission the ship when it was retired. He was honorably discharged in 1997.

While in Norfolk, Virgina he met Patty Jean Whitmire and they married June 2, 1996. They had their first son, Cody Lane in Norfolk, Virginia. The family moved to Miles City, Montana after he was honorably discharged from the Navy. Bart worked for West Plains Implements as a mechanic until it closed. This was when their second son, Dustin Blake was born.

Bart then started working for Sanjel in the oil fields. The family moved to Riverton, Wyoming in 2010 and he continued working with Sanjel. After they settled in Riverton, they got a new member of the family, Xena, a beautiful Border Collie who the family enjoyed playing with. When Sanjel shut down, he went to work in the oil fields of North Dakota. Patty and Bart lived there until he got a job in Casper, Wyoming with Exero Well Integrity, so they could move home to Riverton. Bart was working in Casper, Wyoming when he started having health problems.

Bart loved his wife and boys very much and did a lot of things with them. Bart loved to go camping with his family and his Dad and Mom. They camped and fished o the Boulder River many summers. Bart was also an avid hunter, bringing home deer for his family. He taught Patty and his boys all about fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Arnoldt; sons, Cody Arnoldt and wife Meranda and Dustin Arnoldt; step grandchildren, Allisan, John (Tufin) and Bailey; mother, Marilynn Arnoldt; father-in-law, Terry Whitmire; brother, Chad (DJ) Arnoldt; sister-in-law, Melonie (Brandon) Caylor; brother-in-law, Terry Jr. (Crystal) Whitmire; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur “Butch” Arnoldt and mother-in-law, Theresa Appleton-Whitmire.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com