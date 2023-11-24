Barrasso in South Korea with Service Members to observe Thanksgiving

PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA – On Thanksgiving Day, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) shared a Thanksgiving meal with Wyoming service members and their families stationed at USAG Camp Humphreys in South Korea. They’re attached to United States Forces Korea (USFK).

“This Thanksgiving, Wyoming has a lot to be thankful for, including our brave men and women in uniform who are serving our country. We have service members from all across Wyoming stationed thousands of miles away in South Korea. They’re our first line of defense against an increasing threat from a dangerous and emboldened North Korea,” said Senator Barrasso. “I made sure they knew everyone back home is thinking of them and their families over the holidays. Wyoming is so proud of their service and the sacrifice they’re making to defend our safety and security abroad.”

The service members Barrasso visited with are from Casper, Cheyenne, Thayne, Sheridan, Rock Springs, and Lander.

Barrasso sat down for dinner with service members in the base’s Chow Hall and received a briefing from military officials on security challenges in the region.