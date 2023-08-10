Barrasso: American Families Need Relief from Persistent and Painful High Prices

U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, issued the following statement after the July 2023 Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed inflation accelerated last month and has risen 16.8% since President Joe Biden took office.

“American families need relief from persistent and painful high prices. Joe Biden signed the Democrats’ reckless tax and spending spree into law one year ago. He claimed more spending would bring down prices. Once again, he was wrong. Prices are still going up. Americans are facing sky-high prices at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and while back-to-school shopping. They’re digging into their dwindling savings just to keep up.”

—

(EDITOR’S NOTE: US Inflation Rate today, 8/10/23, is at 3.18%, compared to 2.97% last month and 8.52% last year. This is lower than the long term average of 3.28%. *YCharts)